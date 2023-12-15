Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Penumbra from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $310.58.

NYSE PEN opened at $252.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.47 and a beta of 0.62. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $180.93 and a twelve month high of $348.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.92 and its 200 day moving average is $263.19.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $270.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.02 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total transaction of $142,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,637 shares in the company, valued at $15,134,151.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total value of $142,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,134,151.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total value of $2,086,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,790 shares of company stock worth $2,568,357. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

