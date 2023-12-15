PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives $57.78 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $2,758,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,503 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,640.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 39.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 473.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.73.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.86 by $1.75. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.61%.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

