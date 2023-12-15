Park National Corp OH Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,637 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,878,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,450,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $170.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $170.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

