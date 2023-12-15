Park National Corp OH Sells 48 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,106.49 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $540.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,121.46. The stock has a market cap of $456.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $921.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $878.97.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

