Park National Corp OH Sells 442 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after acquiring an additional 240,710 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $98.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $209.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.14. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $105.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

