Park National Corp OH Sells 275 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,039,000 after acquiring an additional 374,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,841,000 after acquiring an additional 135,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $225.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.24. The company has a market cap of $129.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.40.

Lowe's Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

