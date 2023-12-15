Park National Corp OH Sells 256 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $177,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ DVY opened at $119.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.57. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

