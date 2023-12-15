Park National Corp OH Reduces Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,115 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NSC opened at $233.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $260.20.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

