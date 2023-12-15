Park National Corp OH Raises Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,090 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HBAN. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

