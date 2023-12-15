Park National Corp OH Lowers Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.5 %

META opened at $333.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $321.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.96. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.46 and a 12 month high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total transaction of $202,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,194,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total transaction of $202,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,194,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 490,285 shares of company stock worth $160,858,373. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

