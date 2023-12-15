Park National Corp OH Has $939,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Park National Corp OH increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Allstate were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 2,073.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALL

Allstate Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $139.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.51 and its 200 day moving average is $116.78. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $144.99.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Allstate’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.89%.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.