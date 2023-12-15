Park National Corp OH Has $873,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 39.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,121,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,403,424,000 after buying an additional 4,286,065 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after buying an additional 1,109,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after buying an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,632,000 after buying an additional 540,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 704.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,558,000 after buying an additional 350,382 shares during the last quarter.

IYW opened at $120.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.37. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $121.64.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

