Park National Corp OH Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 356.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,175 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,593,000 after buying an additional 40,297 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after buying an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.26.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

