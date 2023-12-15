Park National Corp OH Has $1.68 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,052 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the second quarter worth about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.74. The stock has a market cap of $217.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.96.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Shell

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.