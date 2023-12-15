Park National Corp OH Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LQD. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 457.4% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 72.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 657.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 48,752 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LQD opened at $110.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.87. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $112.51.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

