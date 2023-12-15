Park National Corp OH Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.8% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $39,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,609,399,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724,110 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 161,420.2% in the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,276,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 141,974.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,750,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747,612 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $156.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $180.93. The company has a market capitalization of $377.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

