Park National Corp OH Buys 593 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Park National Corp OH raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 2.2 %

DD stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.82.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

