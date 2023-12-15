Park National Corp OH Buys 1,296 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,079,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,939,078,000 after buying an additional 753,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,428,954,000 after buying an additional 146,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after buying an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,658,924,000 after buying an additional 232,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $203.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $217.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.89. The company has a market capitalization of $134.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.60.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

