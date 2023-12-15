Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $75.50 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $60.66 and a 12-month high of $97.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $522.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 78.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

