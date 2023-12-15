Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wolfe Research from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Oracle Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $100.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.79. Oracle has a one year low of $79.43 and a one year high of $127.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Oracle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $27,279,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Oracle by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

