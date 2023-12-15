Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,593 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Oracle by 1,481.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL stock opened at $100.32 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $79.43 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $275.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.44.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

