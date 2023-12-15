Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Boosted by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Oracle by 13.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,773 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $51,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Barclays cut their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $100.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $79.43 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

