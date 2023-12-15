Oppenheimer Trims Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Target Price to $18.00

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $69.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). As a group, research analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences

About Achieve Life Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

