Oppenheimer Trims Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Target Price to $18.00

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Achieve Life Sciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $69.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.60.
Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). As a group, research analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences
About Achieve Life Sciences
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Achieve Life Sciences
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- What is consumer discretionary?
- How to Invest in Esports
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.