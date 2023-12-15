Oppenheimer Increases Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $175.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Expedia Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Expedia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.65.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $146.83 on Monday. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $149.94. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Expedia Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,567,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $264,627,000 after acquiring an additional 32,191 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 122.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $201,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,355 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803,084 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $197,239,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

