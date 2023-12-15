Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.38.
Several research firms recently commented on NPI. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$34.50 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.
Northland Power Trading Up 4.7 %
Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$513.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$491.40 million. Northland Power had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 10.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.2631579 earnings per share for the current year.
Northland Power Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.
About Northland Power
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
