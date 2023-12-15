Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $258.83.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company.
View Our Latest Research Report on Nordson
Insider Activity at Nordson
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $176,078,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 9,439.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 710,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,812,000 after purchasing an additional 702,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nordson Price Performance
Shares of NDSN stock opened at $250.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nordson has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $253.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94.
Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordson will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.
Nordson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 31.34%.
About Nordson
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nordson
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- What is consumer discretionary?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.