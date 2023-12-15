Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $258.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company.

Get Nordson alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Nordson

Insider Activity at Nordson

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total transaction of $279,813.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,709.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total value of $279,813.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,709.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,849 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $176,078,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 9,439.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 710,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,812,000 after purchasing an additional 702,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $250.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nordson has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $253.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordson will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 31.34%.

About Nordson

(Get Free Report

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.