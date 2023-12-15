Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Trading Down 13.8%

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 13.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 150,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 101,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Noram Lithium Stock Down 7.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 26.78 and a current ratio of 17.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.50.

Noram Lithium Company Profile

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project consisting of 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

