Nkarta’s (NKTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Nkarta from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Nkarta from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Nkarta from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Get Nkarta alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NKTX

Nkarta Trading Up 5.4 %

NKTX opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $143.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.14. Nkarta has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $7.36.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.15. On average, analysts predict that Nkarta will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Nkarta by 39.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Nkarta by 735.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 13,661.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nkarta

(Get Free Report)

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.