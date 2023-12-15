NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Rating Increased to Buy at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $130.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.10.

Get NIKE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $121.00 on Tuesday. NIKE has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.93 and a 200-day moving average of $105.20.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 67.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 60.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.