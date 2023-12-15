Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Receives C$9.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.05.

NXR.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

TSE:NXR.UN opened at C$8.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.08, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$563.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.76. Nexus Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$6.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.57%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

