Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

NLLSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pareto Securities raised Nel ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Nel ASA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Nel ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Nel ASA Stock Up 6.1 %

Nel ASA Company Profile

Nel ASA stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99. Nel ASA has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.87.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, provides various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, include cars, buses, trucks, and other applications.

