Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $133.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $142.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.95 and a 200 day moving average of $130.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

