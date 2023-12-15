Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,920 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.7% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Walmart Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE WMT opened at $152.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.30. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48.
Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart
In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
