MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) versus Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Critical Review

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Automatic Data Processing and MSP Recovery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing 2 4 2 0 2.00 MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus target price of $248.54, suggesting a potential upside of 5.33%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing $18.01 billion 5.39 $3.41 billion $8.41 28.06 MSP Recovery $23.42 million 15.09 -$7.42 million N/A N/A

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and MSP Recovery’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than MSP Recovery.

Profitability

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and MSP Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing 19.07% 102.59% 6.53% MSP Recovery -268.17% -19.47% -10.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of MSP Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSP Recovery has a beta of -1.86, meaning that its stock price is 286% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats MSP Recovery on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll services, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services, as well as integrated HCM solutions. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solution to businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers employee benefits, protection and compliance, talent engagement, expertise, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

About MSP Recovery

(Get Free Report)

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It is also developing LifeWallet, a platform for real-time analytics at the point of care which helps in identifying the primary insurer and assisting providers in receiving customary rates for accident-related treatment. MSP Recovery, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

