MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic cut MSCI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MSCI from $532.00 to $526.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $569.14.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $542.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $510.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.26. MSCI has a 52-week low of $450.00 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Institutional Trading of MSCI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in MSCI by 490.6% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in MSCI by 0.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. GHE LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 2.9% in the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in MSCI by 31.3% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

