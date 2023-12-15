Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Mplx Price Performance

Mplx stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. Mplx has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Mplx had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Mplx’s payout ratio is 97.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

