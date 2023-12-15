Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 223,161 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,834 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 223,161 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 3.5% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $174,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 490,285 shares of company stock valued at $160,858,373. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $333.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $856.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $321.99 and a 200-day moving average of $303.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.46 and a 1-year high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on META shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

