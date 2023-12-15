Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,993 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,654 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.6% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Visa were worth $79,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Visa by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.67.

NYSE V opened at $259.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.54. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.13 and a 52 week high of $263.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

