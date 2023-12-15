Mizuho Raises Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $99.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $90.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Block from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.43.

NYSE:SQ opened at $74.81 on Tuesday. Block has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.17 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Block will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $192,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $192,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $251,190.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,084 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and have sold 28,777 shares valued at $1,487,371. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Block by 1.5% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Block by 38.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Block by 15.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

