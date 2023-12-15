Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Raised by Brown Shipley& Co Ltd

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,512 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 7.6% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 39.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $365.93 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $384.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.68.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.93.

Get Our Latest Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.