Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,731,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on META shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

NASDAQ META opened at $333.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.96. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.46 and a 52 week high of $342.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $856.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total value of $202,661.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,194,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,285 shares of company stock valued at $160,858,373 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

