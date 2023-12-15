MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,706.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,603.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,398.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,306.16. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $815.85 and a 1-year high of $1,660.00. The company has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

