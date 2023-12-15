MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives $24.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEIP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded MEI Pharma from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MEIP

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

MEIP stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 million, a PE ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $9.93. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter. MEI Pharma had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 86.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

MEI Pharma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th.

Insider Transactions at MEI Pharma

In other MEI Pharma news, major shareholder Anson Funds Management Lp bought 48,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $329,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 864,188 shares in the company, valued at $5,919,687.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at $28,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 26.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 233,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 49,526 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,804,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.