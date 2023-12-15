McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,018 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $251.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.70.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

