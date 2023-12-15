McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Lessened by Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $290.02 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.76 and a 200-day moving average of $279.82. The company has a market capitalization of $210.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.59.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

