McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 469.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $129,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,371 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.59.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $290.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.82. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

