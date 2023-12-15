McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after acquiring an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,169,018,000 after acquiring an additional 485,066 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,235,380,000 after acquiring an additional 317,922 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.59.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $290.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.82. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $210.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.80%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

