McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 80.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.7% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 50.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,042 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,342. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.08.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $483.50 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $505.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $459.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

