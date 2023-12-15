Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) vs. PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Financial Comparison

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) and Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PTC and Materialise’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC $2.10 billion 9.73 $245.54 million $2.05 83.53 Materialise $242.81 million 1.56 -$2.24 million $0.05 128.63

PTC has higher revenue and earnings than Materialise. PTC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Materialise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

92.2% of PTC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Materialise shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of PTC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Materialise shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PTC and Materialise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC 11.71% 13.57% 5.87% Materialise 1.06% 1.15% 0.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PTC and Materialise, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC 0 3 10 0 2.77 Materialise 0 0 2 0 3.00

PTC presently has a consensus target price of $163.54, suggesting a potential downside of 4.50%. Materialise has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 78.85%. Given Materialise’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Materialise is more favorable than PTC.

Volatility & Risk

PTC has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Materialise has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PTC beats Materialise on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PTC

PTC Inc. operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools. and deliver metrics; and Arena, a SaaS PLM solution enables product teams to collaborate virtually to share product and quality information with internal teams and supply chain partners and deliver products to customers. It offers Codebeamer, an application lifecycle management for products and software development; Servigistics, a service parts management solution; and FlexPLM, a solution provides retailers with a single platform for merchandising and line planning, materials management, sampling, and others. In addition, it offers Kepware, a portfolio of industrial connectivity solutions helps companies connect diverse automation devices and software applications; Creo, a 3D CAD technology enables the digital design, testing, and modification of product models; and Onshape, a cloud product development platform that delivers computer-aided design with data management tools. Further, it offers Vuforia, an augmented reality (AR) technology enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR enabling companies to drive results in manufacturing, service, engineering, and operations; and Arbortext, a dynamic publishing solution streamlines how organizations create, manage, and publish technical documentation. PTC Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers; and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine manufacturers; production companies and contract manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third party distributors. The Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis, planning, and engineering, as well as patient-specific design and printing of surgical devices and implants. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, research institutes, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The Materialise Manufacturing segment provides 3D printing services, design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts to industrial and commercial customers. The company has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson; Limacorporate Spa; Mathys AG; Corin Ltd; Smith & Nephew Inc.; Corin Ltd; Medtronic Inc.; and Abbott Laboratories Inc. Materialise NV was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

