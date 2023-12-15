Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,866,020,000 after purchasing an additional 495,768 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,620,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,529,235,000 after purchasing an additional 274,679 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Mastercard
In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 516,776 shares of company stock worth $199,190,431. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Report on Mastercard
Mastercard Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MA opened at $418.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $398.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.65. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $336.43 and a one year high of $426.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Mastercard Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
